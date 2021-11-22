Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Makes New $475,000 Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Okta by 37.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,963,000 after buying an additional 3,076,901 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 13.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,738,000 after buying an additional 1,514,962 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 122.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,745,000 after buying an additional 990,869 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at about $228,650,000. Finally, Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at about $223,669,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $825,407.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $9,548,761.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,442.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,888 shares of company stock worth $35,877,252 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta stock opened at $240.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.03. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.08 and a 52 week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.58.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.