TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.920-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.21 billion.

NYSE TIXT opened at $35.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.91. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $39.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion and a PE ratio of 140.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TIXT. Citigroup began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

