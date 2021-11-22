Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Short Interest Update

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the October 14th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ECAOF opened at $0.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36. Eco has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.75.
About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas
