Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Short Interest Update

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the October 14th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECAOF opened at $0.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36. Eco has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.75.

About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum, natural gas, shale gas, and coal bed methane licenses. It operates in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana basin projects. The company was founded by Gil Holzman, Colin Brent Kinley, and Alan Friedman on June 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

