MyWish Market Cap Hits $1.71 Million (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 22nd. Over the last week, MyWish has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. MyWish has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $273.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyWish coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00047343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.06 or 0.00224832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00087570 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011543 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

MyWish Coin Profile

MyWish (CRYPTO:WISH) is a coin. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

