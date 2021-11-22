Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Now Covered by Lake Street Capital

Stock analysts at Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CXDO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ CXDO opened at $5.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.02 million, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.41. Crexendo has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $35,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $77,260. Company insiders own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crexendo by 33.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Crexendo in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Crexendo by 219.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

