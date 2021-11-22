Mattern Wealth Management LLC Sells 701 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 3.1% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $9,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,725,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,802,000 after purchasing an additional 35,264 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,198.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,395,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,310,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,378,000 after acquiring an additional 136,932 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,265,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,318,000 after acquiring an additional 55,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 846,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,192,000 after acquiring an additional 42,210 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $111.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.48. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $79.94 and a 52 week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.