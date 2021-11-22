Private Capital Group LLC Sells 390 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,153 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $110.99 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $130.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Bank of America began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

