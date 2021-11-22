Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock Position Increased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for 1.4% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $16,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,735,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,146,000 after buying an additional 580,164 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,045,000 after buying an additional 1,380,332 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,253,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,957,000 after buying an additional 385,181 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,263,000 after buying an additional 198,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,871,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,827,000 after purchasing an additional 184,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $65.58 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $48.28 and a 12 month high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.66.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

