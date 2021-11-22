Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Buys New Position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton owned about 0.09% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 56,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter.

ILTB stock opened at $72.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.17. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $67.16 and a 1-year high of $77.13.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

