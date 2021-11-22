Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires Shares of 25,160 iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 569.5% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $63.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.43. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

