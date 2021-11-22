Focused Wealth Management Inc Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Focused Wealth Management Inc reduced its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 92.1% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $263.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.55. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $190.19 and a 52 week high of $264.96.

