Violich Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,854,963,000 after acquiring an additional 14,464,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,539,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,847 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,599,712 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,692,205,000 after buying an additional 1,301,128 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,684,071 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $619,146,000 after buying an additional 1,019,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.26.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

