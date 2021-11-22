Violich Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,337 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.1% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,971,000. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,367,000. 39.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $172.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.21. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

