Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 33,245 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â?? July (NYSEARCA:UJUL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â?? July (NYSEARCA:UJUL) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,245 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â?? July were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UJUL. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â?? July by 438.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â?? July in the third quarter valued at $166,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â?? July in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â?? July by 23.7% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 17,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â?? July by 162.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 25,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 16,022 shares in the last quarter.

UJUL opened at $27.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average is $27.11. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â?? July has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.60.

