Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 84,325 iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 84,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Global Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,161,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,074,000 after buying an additional 189,865 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,615,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,948,000 after acquiring an additional 55,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,417,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,935,000 after acquiring an additional 589,593 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,194,000 after purchasing an additional 136,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,953,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $27.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.48. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $29.99.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.