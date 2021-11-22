iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,030,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,650,000 after purchasing an additional 94,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $411,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

