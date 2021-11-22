Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Receives $76.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.20.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMPL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Shares of AMPL opened at $68.40 on Friday. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $87.98.

In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Dennis B. Phelps sold 23,696 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $1,622,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 135,000 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $9,909,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 354,326 shares of company stock worth $25,795,160.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Battery Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at $759,925,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at $88,411,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at $54,340,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at $44,648,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at $41,321,000.

About Amplitude

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.