Analysts Set Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Price Target at $97.14

Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.17.

BKI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 235.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 413.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Black Knight by 276.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKI opened at $74.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.68. Black Knight has a fifty-two week low of $68.60 and a fifty-two week high of $94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.28 and its 200-day moving average is $74.95.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Black Knight will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

