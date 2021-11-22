Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,718 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 211.1% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 386.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $126,000.

NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.53. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $21.85.

