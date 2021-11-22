Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $64.41 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $53.62 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.