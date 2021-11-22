Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 235 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.2% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $30,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $35,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.4% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

VONV opened at $71.95 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

