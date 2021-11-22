Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $62,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

PFE stock opened at $50.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.05. The firm has a market cap of $285.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

