Arden Trust Co Acquires 1,848 Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USIG. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 814,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,338,000 after buying an additional 15,241 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 61.2% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 26,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter.

USIG opened at $60.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.39. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $58.33 and a 12 month high of $62.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

