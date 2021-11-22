Arden Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 925,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,503 shares during the period. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Arden Trust Co owned about 0.21% of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $45,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CACG opened at $53.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.88. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $53.51.

