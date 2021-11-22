Arden Trust Co Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.2% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BFT Financial Group LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.89 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $142.86 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.95 and its 200-day moving average is $167.51. The company has a market capitalization of $428.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 63.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

