Gleason Group Inc. Purchases 4,036 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 10.9% of Gleason Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $30,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 960,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,970,000 after buying an additional 20,589 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $241.48 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $183.16 and a 12 month high of $243.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

