RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Receives C$24.69 Average PT from Brokerages

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.69.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REI.UN. Scotiabank set a C$25.00 target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$22.84 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$16.25 and a 1 year high of C$23.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.14. The company has a market cap of C$7.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94.

In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Jonathan Gitlin acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$810,521.60.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.