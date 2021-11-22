Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.670-$0.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised Ventas from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Ventas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.24.

NYSE:VTR opened at $51.35 on Monday. Ventas has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average of $56.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ventas will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 339.63%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

