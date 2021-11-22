Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.63-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $725-745 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $748.60 million.Avaya also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$3.030 EPS.

Shares of Avaya stock opened at $17.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.67 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. Avaya has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $34.06.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVYA shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Avaya from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Avaya from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avaya stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

