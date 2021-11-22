Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 21.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 28.4% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 214.4% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $74.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.90 and a 12 month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

