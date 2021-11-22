Stonnington Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Stonnington Group LLC lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. FMR LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after buying an additional 22,104,223 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $902,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,492,000 after buying an additional 11,476,090 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 301.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,213,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,584,000 after buying an additional 8,420,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 577.9% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,623,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,332,000 after buying an additional 7,351,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $48.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The company has a market capitalization of $200.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.