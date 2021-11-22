3,392 Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IMCB. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $775,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

IMCB stock opened at $71.58 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $73.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.00.

