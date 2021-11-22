IFG Advisory LLC Sells 234 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Carrier Global by 210.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after buying an additional 16,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 62.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,081,000 after buying an additional 7,186,597 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $228,420,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Carrier Global by 8.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,029,000 after buying an additional 4,139,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 122.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,599,000 after buying an additional 1,802,894 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CARR opened at $57.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.