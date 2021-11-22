Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FRE has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €53.00 ($60.23) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($59.09) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($63.58) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €47.87 ($54.39).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €35.70 ($40.56) on Monday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($90.91). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is €43.12.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

