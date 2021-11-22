Warburg Research Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €176.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €176.00 ($200.00) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($186.36) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($179.55) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($215.91) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €187.00 ($212.50) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €162.82 ($185.02).

ETR:WCH opened at €169.30 ($192.39) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.09. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €93.82 ($106.61) and a 1-year high of €171.40 ($194.77). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €157.00 and its 200-day moving average price is €141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

