MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €217.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €217.00 ($246.59) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($255.68) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €183.00 ($207.95) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($272.73) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday. Nord/LB set a €215.00 ($244.32) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($255.68) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €211.64 ($240.50).

Shares of ETR:MTX opened at €180.85 ($205.51) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €193.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of €201.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion and a PE ratio of 82.28. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €177.15 ($201.31) and a 12-month high of €224.90 ($255.57).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

