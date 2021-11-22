$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.72 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.41 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $13.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.07 and a beta of 0.94. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is presently 400.03%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

