Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €69.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €69.00 ($78.41) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.83% from the company’s current price.

VNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($75.00) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($61.36) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.70 ($87.16) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($84.09) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vonovia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €65.44 ($74.36).

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at €55.72 ($63.32) on Monday. Vonovia has a one year low of €48.57 ($55.19) and a one year high of €60.96 ($69.27). The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €53.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of €54.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

