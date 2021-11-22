Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 1,368 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Focused Wealth Management Inc reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,128,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 190,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 188,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 78,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM stock opened at $43.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.41. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.22 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

