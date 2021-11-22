CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CME Group comprises 1.6% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $17,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CME. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.36.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $188,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,612,952.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,492 shares of company stock worth $5,882,855. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $223.31 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.98 and a 12 month high of $230.89. The stock has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.10%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

