Windward Capital Management Co. CA Lowers Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,855 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $139,472.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $139,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,214,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,193 shares of company stock valued at $5,882,592. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $379.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.57 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.51. The company has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 62.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

