Short Interest in International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Rises By 16.1%

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the October 14th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ILAL opened at $0.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. International Land Alliance has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.84.

International Land Alliance Company Profile

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company primarily in the Baja California Norte region of Mexico. It purchases properties; subdivides the properties into residential and commercial building lots; and finances and sells the lots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

