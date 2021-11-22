Short Interest in Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Rises By 16.0%

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,744,100 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the October 14th total of 10,127,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 125.3 days.

OTCMKTS:GMBXF opened at $4.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54. Grupo México has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $5.65.

About Grupo México

Grupo México SAB. de C.V. engages in the provision of copper business. The firm’s activities include mining, exploration, exploitation and freight railroad service and infrastructure development. It operates through the following divisions: Mining, Transportation, Infrastructure and Corporate. The Mining division includes copper extraction, copper smelting and refining operations, copper production, with byproducts of molybdenum, silver and other materials, mainly in Peru and the USA.

