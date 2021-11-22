Short Interest in Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Rises By 16.0%

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,744,100 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the October 14th total of 10,127,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 125.3 days.
OTCMKTS:GMBXF opened at $4.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54. Grupo México has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $5.65.
About Grupo México
