-$0.12 EPS Expected for Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.11). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nuvation Bio.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

In other Nuvation Bio news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $18,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,015,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $9,744,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUVB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUVB opened at $9.05 on Friday. Nuvation Bio has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

