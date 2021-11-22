-$0.12 EPS Expected for Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2021

Brokerages predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.11). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nuvation Bio.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

In other Nuvation Bio news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $18,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,015,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $9,744,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUVB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUVB opened at $9.05 on Friday. Nuvation Bio has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

See Also: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuvation Bio (NUVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.