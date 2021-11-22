Zacks: Analysts Expect ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) will announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.72). ALX Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.86.

In other news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $573,674.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,682,033.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $1,242,146.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,829 shares of company stock worth $3,688,318 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 33.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,867,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,627,000 after buying an additional 970,252 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $41,113,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 6,841.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,024,000 after buying an additional 507,399 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 14.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,738,000 after purchasing an additional 192,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,681,000 after purchasing an additional 127,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.13. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $36.72 and a fifty-two week high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

