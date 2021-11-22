Naked Wines (LON:WINE) PT Lowered to GBX 690 at Berenberg Bank

Naked Wines (LON:WINE) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 690 ($9.01) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of WINE stock opened at GBX 680 ($8.88) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £499.39 million and a PE ratio of -49.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 743.31. Naked Wines has a twelve month low of GBX 491.17 ($6.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 914 ($11.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Naked Wines Company Profile

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

