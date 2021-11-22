Naked Wines (LON:WINE) PT Lowered to GBX 690 at Berenberg Bank

Naked Wines (LON:WINE) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 690 ($9.01) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of WINE stock opened at GBX 680 ($8.88) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £499.39 million and a PE ratio of -49.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 743.31. Naked Wines has a twelve month low of GBX 491.17 ($6.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 914 ($11.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Naked Wines Company Profile
