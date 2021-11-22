Stonnington Group LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 20.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 71.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 45.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,345,000 after buying an additional 88,110 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,203,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 31.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 95,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,968,000 after purchasing an additional 22,740 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,700,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $9,170,240. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.46.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $683.29 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.86 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $662.86 and its 200 day moving average is $645.89.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.