D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC trimmed its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in D.R. Horton by 96.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 128.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in D.R. Horton by 16.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total transaction of $302,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $102.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.79. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.86.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

