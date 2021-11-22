Stonnington Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2021

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $19,731,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $15,418,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $12,481,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,628,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,000,000.

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $26.31 on Monday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $27.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.35.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

