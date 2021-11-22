Green Alpha Advisors LLC Raises Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NIO opened at $38.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 2.46. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $66.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.54.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.06.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

