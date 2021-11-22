Green Alpha Advisors LLC Raises Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE NIO opened at $38.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 2.46. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $66.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.54.
NIO Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
